8-Man roundup: Bridger Vogl, Ethan Triplett lead No. 3 Belt past No. 5 Chinook

(Editor's note: Scores will be updated throughout Friday night.)

CHINOOK — Bridger Vogl, Ethan Triplett and solid defense helped No. 3 Belt take care of business Friday on the road at No. 5 Chinook, as the Huskies won 46-12.

Belt grabbed an 8-0 lead in the first quarter as Triplett caught a touchdown pass from Vogl. Both defenses held firm until Jeremy Nebel took a toss left and found the end zone to help push the score to 16-0 in favor of the Huskies. Triplett blocked a punt to help set up that TD.

Chinook got its run game going in the second quarter and capped a scoring drive with a touchdown run by quarterback Levi Jensen to make it 16-6. But Belt drove the field again for another TD to take a 22-6 lead with 2:53 left before intermission.

Belt got the ball first to open the third quarter and took 6:00 off the clock on a drive that culminated with another Vogl-to-Triplett touchdown pass, making the score 28-6.

Chinook later drove to the Belt 5-yard line but the Huskies’ defense stood strong and forced a turnover on downs.

Belt later got the dagger on a 30-yard TD pass from Vogl to Reese Paulson for a 34-6 advantage, cementing the win.

Other 8-Man scores:

No. 2 Drummond-Philipsburg 62, Seeley-Swan 0 (Thursday, highlights below)

Drummond-Philipsburg locks up top seed in 8-Man football with shutout over Seeley-Swan

No. 4 Superior 56, Darby 20

No. 6 Ennis 44, Cascade 38

No. 8 Joliet 56, Park City 6 (Highlights below)

Joliet comes out with a hot hand

No. 9 Fairview 62, Ekalaka 12

No. 10 Charlo 54, Plains 20

Arlee 74, Valley Christian 32

Circle 63, Poplar 22

Fort Benton 50, Shelby 20

Lone Peak 44, Sheridan 21

Simms 51, Deer Lodge 0

Victor 70, Troy 52

