8-Man roundup: Box Elder wastes no time acclimating to move from 6-Man ranks

Two previously formidable 6-Man football programs made their 8-Man debuts Friday night after moving up a classification from last season. They had varying results.

Box Elder, last year's 6-Man state champion, got past Simms 38-26. But Centerville, the 2023 6-Man titlist, was rudely welcomed to the 8-Man ranks by Fort Benton 68-0.

Key Week 1 matchup: Box Elder 38, Simms 26

Box Elder was a high-scoring machine last season en route to winning the 6-Man title, but the move up to 8-Man was supposed to provide an adjustment period for the Bears. That wasn't the case on Friday.

Other 8-Man highlights ...

St. Regis 46, Superior 30

Barrett Bessette's one-handed catch and spinning run toward the end zone was a highlight-reel touchdown and helped St. Regis race to a Week 1 victory.

Other scores:

Cascade 58, Harlem 6

Chinook 28, Choteau 26

Circle 59, Westby-Grenora 6

Seeley-Swan 50, Arlee 6

Belt 58, Rocky Boy 0 (Thursday)

Scobey 48, Plentywood 6 (Thursday)

