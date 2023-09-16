8-Man roundup: Big second half leads No. 3 Ennis over No. 4 Simms

SIMMS — Clintin Buyan accounted for three second-half touchdowns and No. 3 Ennis ran away from No. 4 Simms 57-28 in an 8-Man showdown Friday night.

Ennis improved to 4-0 while handing Simms (3-1) its first loss of the season.

With Ennis trailing 28-23, Buyan scored on a 12-yard run to help put the Mustangs ahead 31-28 after a conversion attempt. Chaz Veland followed with consecutive rushing touchdowns of 10 and 17 yards and Ennis began to open up the lead.

Buyan's third TD of the half, a 75-yard run, gave the Mustangs a 51-28 advantage. Buyan finished with 166 rushing yards, 221 passing yards and five total touchdowns. Vance Wingard added 96 rushing yards and Veland had 47 yards on the ground.

Austin Naude's 61 rushing yards led Simms, while teammate Joseph Fiest and Gaven Flanagan each scored touchdowns on the ground. Scotty Sivumaki caught seven passes for 133 yards and a pair of TDs for the Tigers.

Elsewhere in 8-Man ...

No. 1 Fairview 61, Poplar 12 (Thursday)

No. 5 Arlee 16, St. Ignatius 0

No. 6 Valley Christian 38, Superior 26

No. 8 Belt 76, Rocky Boy 0

No. 9 Wibaux 30, No. 2 Circle 28

No. 10 Manhattan Christian 50, Drummond-Philipsburg 26

Chinook 56, Harlem 28 (Thursday)

Choteau 58, Deer Lodge 14

Pomeroy, WA, 42, Charlo 40

Seeley-Swan 42, Sheridan 12