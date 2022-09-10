8-Man roundup: Belt too much for Fort Benton in clash of Northern powers

(Editor's note: This will be updated with more scores throughout Friday.)

FORT BENTON — Belt proved to be too much Friday night in a matchup between perennial North powers, and the Huskies made quick work of Fort Benton with a 42-8 road victory.

The Huskies drew first blood in the first quarter, as Bridger Vogl floated a touchdown pass to Zach Feldman. After the point-after conversion, it was 8-0 Belt. Not long after that it was 16-0 when Vogl took off and beat the defense, staying in bounds to reach the end zone.

One of the more exciting plays came on a Belt point-after conversion attempt, as Garrett Metrione took the ball on an end-around play and pitched it to Jeremy Nebel, who scored to give the Huskies a 24-0 advantage.

Fort Benton found the scoreboard not long after that, after Cade Ball intercepted a Vogl pass, which set up a Ball touchdown just before halftime. But it was all Huskies in the second half.

Belt improved to 3-0 and Fort Benton slipped to 2-1.

Other 8-Man scores:

Arlee 22, Darby 20

Chinook 48, Shelby 18

Ennis 52, Sheridan 0

Fairview 64, Circle 30

Hot Springs 40, Twin Bridges 6

Park City 58, St. Labre 0

Scobey 46, Mon-Dak 0

St. Ignatius 70, Valley Christian 12

Superior 78, Troy 26

