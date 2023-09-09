8-Man roundup: Belt hands No. 9 Fort Benton first loss

FORT BENTON — Defending state champion Belt knocked No. 9 Fort Benton from the undefeated ranks with a 38-0 win Friday in 8-Man North football action.

After the teams worked to a scoreless tie after the first quarter, Belt started to pour it on in the second. Reese Paulson scored on a 14-yard run and then connected with Ethan Triplett for a 48-yard touchdown to put the Huskies up 16-0 in the second quarter.

Belt pushed the lead to 30-0 with two more quick touchdowns, including one on a fumble recovery in the end zone. Triplett took a 22-yard run to the 3-yard line before fumbling. Teammate Mac Hedstrom recovered it in the end zone to give the Huskies the 30-0 lead. They added one more touchdown to secure the final margin.

Belt (1-1, 1-0) plays Rocky Boy next Friday while Fort Benton (2-1, 1-1) is idle.

Elsewhere in 8-Man ...

No. 1 Fairview 75, Broads 8

No. 3 Ennis 61, Sheridan 0

No. 5 Arlee 52, Darby 20

No. 5 Arlee 52, Darby 20

Ekalaka 52, Lodge Grass 30

Forsyth 48, St. Labre 0

Manhattan Christian 56, Seeley-Swan 8 (Thursday)

