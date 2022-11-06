8-Man playoffs: St. Ignatius rallies from big deficit to overcome Ennis

ST. IGNATIUS — St. Ignatius trailed by 20 points in the first quarter and by 19 in the second but rallied to beat Ennis 36-27 on Saturday in the 8-Man quarterfinals.

Ennis grabbed a 27-8 advantage when Clintin Buyan found Andrew Beardsley with a 54-yard touchdown pass with 2:07 left before halftime. But St. Ignatius went to work in the second half to come out with the victory.

In the third quarter, Canyon Sargent scored on a 3-yard run and Bryce Umphrey followed with a 15-yard TD scamper. The Bulldogs took the lead with 8:01 left in the game on a 3-yard run by Kellen McClure. Sargent then iced the game with a 7-yard run with 3:24 left.

Ennis was up 20-0 after the first quarter on three touchdown passes by Buyan, but the Mustangs couldn't hold on. Buyan passed for 340 yards and four touchdowns. Nicholas Johnson had 173 receiving yards and three TDs.

McClure had 82 passing yards and 83 rushing yards for St. Ignatius. Sargent was held to just 37 rushing yards but he and McClure combined for four touchdowns on the ground.

The Bulldogs (10-0) advanced to the semifinals where they will host Fairview (8-2) next week. Ennis' season came to an end with an 8-2 mark.

Other 8-Man quarterfinal scores:

Belt 48, Drummond-Philipsburg 0

Fairview 50, Joliet 12

Culbertson 56, Superior 34

