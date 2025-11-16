8-Man playoffs: Scobey rolls, Drummond-Philipsburg survives in semifinals

One team dominated and one team came back twice to claim semifinal victories in the 8-Man football playoffs on Saturday.

In a matchup of undefeated teams, Scobey took care of Fort Benton 46-14 to advance to the state title game. The Spartans will be joined by Drummond-Philipsburg, which also kept its undefeated season intact with a 36-32 semifinal win over Circle.

Next week's championship game will be a battle of two 11-0 squads. Scobey will be trying to win its first title since 2002 while Drummond-Philipsburg last won the championship as co-op in the fall of 2020 — against Scobey.

Scobey 46, Fort Benton 14

The Scobey Spartans punched their ticket to the 8-Man title game on Saturday with a dominant semifinal win over previously unbeaten Fort Benton.

Scobey struck early behind senior playmaker Breckin Maher, who opened the scoring with a 36-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Quarterback Reese Tande added to the lead with a strike over the middle to Bram Handran, who spun free for the touchdown as the Spartans built a 24–0 advantage.

Scobey overpowers undefeated Fort Benton, advances to 8-Man title

Maher continued his standout day with a 10-yard scoring run in the second quarter to push the margin to 30–0. Fort Benton found life late in the half when quarterback Truman Giese connected with David Olson for a 41-yard touchdown on fourth down, cutting into the deficit, making 30-6 at halftime.

But Scobey kept control throughout, and Maher added another touchdown in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach.

Drummond-Philipsburg 36, Circle 32

Drummond-Phillipsburg earned its spot in 8-man state championship with a hard-fought victory over Circle.

In a back-and-forth battle between the Titans and Wildcats, two players from Drummond-Philipsburg scored multiple touchdowns in clutch moments to help propel it to victory.

Drummond-Phillipsburg survives in semifinals with 36-32 victory over circle

Both Austin Knoeller and Wyatt Daniels scored two touchdowns apiece in an effort where the Titans had to come from behind twice to secure the victory.

Drummond-Phillipsburg will now make the long trip to face Scobey in the state championship.

