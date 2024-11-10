8-Man playoffs: Scobey continues upset tour; Fairview, Belt, Drummond-Philipsburg cruise into semifinals

MISSOULA — Fourth-seeded Scobey continued its run in the 8-Man state football playoffs Saturday, upsetting a higher-seeded team for the second consecutive week, while reigning champion Fairview again won in lopsided fashion.

The undefeated Warriors, the East's No. 1 seed, rolled to a 48-0 win over Choteau on Saturday.

Tyler Loan threw three touchdown passes — two to Deacon Gackle and one to Troy Karst — to help the Warriors back to the semifinal round. Loan and Wyatt McPherson each added two touchdowns on the ground.

Fairview, the East's No. 1 seed, will host conference rival Scobey next week. The Spartans, who eliminated South No. 1 seed Manhattan Christian last week, defeated North No. 2 seed Fort Benton 36-20 on Saturday.

Fairview beat Scobey 28-20 in the teams' regular-season meeting in October.

The other semifinal game will feature Belt versus Drummond-Philipsburg. The Northern division champion Huskies handled Culbertson 48-12 on Saturday, while Drummond-Philipsburg, the South's second seed, defeated Chinook 28-6.

2024 8-Man football state playoffs

Quarterfinals

Nov. 8-9

Belt 48, Culbertson 12

Drummond-Philipsburg 28, Chinook 6

Fairview 48, Choteau 0

Scobey 36, Fort Benton 20

Semifinals

Saturday, Nov. 16

Drummond-Philipsburg at Belt, 1 p.m.

Scobey at Fairview, 1 p.m.

Championship

Saturday, Nov. 23

Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner

