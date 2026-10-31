8-Man playoffs: North powers reign supreme on opening Saturday

A roundup of scores and highlights from first-round 8-Man playoff football action on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026:

First round

Saturday, Oct. 31

Belt 56, Seeley-Swan 16

Ennis 56, Circle 50

Twin Bridges 49, Culbertson 27

Choteau 64, Superior 42

Scobey 54, Sheridan 0

Chinook 38, Darby 28

Fort Benton 59, St. Regis 14

Fort Benton rolls over St. Regis winning 59-14

Drummond-Philipsburg 68, Forsyth 8

Quarterfinals

Saturday, Nov. 7

Belt vs. Ennis

Twin Brdges vs. Choteau

Scobey vs. Chinook

Fort Benton vs. Drummond-Philipsburg

