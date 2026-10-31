8-Man playoffs: North powers reign supreme on opening Saturday

A roundup of scores and highlights from first-round 8-Man playoff football action on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026:
First round
Saturday, Oct. 31
Belt 56, Seeley-Swan 16
Ennis 56, Circle 50
Twin Bridges 49, Culbertson 27
Choteau 64, Superior 42
Scobey 54, Sheridan 0
Chinook 38, Darby 28
Fort Benton 59, St. Regis 14
Fort Benton rolls over St. Regis winning 59-14
Drummond-Philipsburg 68, Forsyth 8
Quarterfinals
Saturday, Nov. 7
Belt vs. Ennis
Twin Brdges vs. Choteau
Scobey vs. Chinook
Fort Benton vs. Drummond-Philipsburg