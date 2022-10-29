8-Man playoffs: Chaz Veland, Clintin Buyan lead Ennis past Chinook in opening round

ENNIS — Chaz Veland rushed for 94 yards and three touchdowns Saturday and Ennis defeated Chinook 19-6 in the first round of the 8-Man football playoffs.

Veland scored on runs of 19 yards, 3 yards and 19 yards again as the Mustangs took a three-score lead in the third quarter.. Ennis' Clintin Buyan added 74 yards rushing. The Mustangs piled up 189 yards on 40 rushing attempts.

Buyan completed 12 of 17 passes for 112 yards. Ennis had 301 yards of total offense. Defensively, the Mustangs had three takeaways and held Chinook to 1 of 9 on third-down plays.

The Sugarbeeters scored their only points on a 70-yard touchdown pass from Levi Jensen to Tyler Schoen. Jensen threw for 147 yards on just five completions. He had one TD pass and one interception. Schoen finished with 85 rushing yards on 16 carries.

With the win, Ennis improved to 8-1 and moved on to the second round of the 8-Man playoffs.. Chinook ended its season with a 7-2 record.

Other first-round 8-Man scores:

Belt 64, Charlo 0

Culbertson 64, Lone Peak 16

Drummond-Philipsburg 62, Park City 6

Fairview 64, Fort Benton 24

Joliet 56, Cascade 22 (Highlights below)

Joliet runs past Cascade to 8-man quarterfinals

St. Ignatius 48, Circle 34

Superior 52, Forsyth 6

