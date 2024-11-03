8-Man playoffs: Belt has no trouble with St. Regis in opening-round victory

BELT — It didn't take long for Belt to assert itself in the 8-Man playoffs Saturday.

The Huskies, in a quest to return to the state championship game after falling to Fairview in the title contest last year, jumped on St. Regis and rolled to a 57-6 win.

They scored three quick touchdowns in the opening quarter to take a 21-0 lead. The first came on a 3-yard run by Luke Highfill, and then after a St. Regis fumble Slater Lords found the end zone on a 6-yard run.

Tucker LaPlaunt hauled in a touchdown pass for the Huskies later in the opening quarter for a three-score advantage.

An 8-yard TD rush by Blake Waldner and a 10-yard scoring run by Dawson Cook had Belt up 35-0. The Huskies led 41-0 at halftime.

With the win, Belt (10-0) advanced to face Culbertson in next week's quarterfinals. The Cowboys (9-1) defeated Ennis 42-6 in their opening-round game Saturday.

Defending champion Fairview, meanwhile, improve to 10-0 with a 70-21 first-round victory over Sheridan and will take on Choteau in next week's quarterfinals. Choteau (6-3) upended Seeley-Swan 41-28 on Saturday.

Here is how the rest of Saturday's first-round games played out across the 8-Man playoffs on Saturday.

2024 8-Man football state playoffs

Saturday, Nov. 2

Game 1: Belt 57, St. Regis 6

Game 2: Culbertson 42, Ennis 6

Game 3: Drummond-Philipsburg 28, Circle 14

Game 4: Chinook 40, Valley Christian 24

Game 5: Fairview 70, Sheridan 21

Game 6: Choteau 41, Seeley-Swan 28

Game 7: Fort Benton 32, St. Ignatius 6

Game 8: Scobey 26, Manhattan Christian 18

Quarterfinals

Nov. 8-9

Game 9: Belt vs. Culbertson

Game 10: Drummond-Philipsburg vs. Chinook

Game 11: Fairview vs. Choteau

Game 12: Fort Benton vs. Scobey

Semifinals

Nov. 15-16

Game 13: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner

Game 14: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner

Championship

Saturday, Nov. 23

Game 15: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner

