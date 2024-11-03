8-Man playoffs: Belt has no trouble with St. Regis in opening-round victory

BELT — It didn't take long for Belt to assert itself in the 8-Man playoffs Saturday.
The Huskies, in a quest to return to the state championship game after falling to Fairview in the title contest last year, jumped on St. Regis and rolled to a 57-6 win.
They scored three quick touchdowns in the opening quarter to take a 21-0 lead. The first came on a 3-yard run by Luke Highfill, and then after a St. Regis fumble Slater Lords found the end zone on a 6-yard run.
Tucker LaPlaunt hauled in a touchdown pass for the Huskies later in the opening quarter for a three-score advantage.
An 8-yard TD rush by Blake Waldner and a 10-yard scoring run by Dawson Cook had Belt up 35-0. The Huskies led 41-0 at halftime.
With the win, Belt (10-0) advanced to face Culbertson in next week's quarterfinals. The Cowboys (9-1) defeated Ennis 42-6 in their opening-round game Saturday.
Defending champion Fairview, meanwhile, improve to 10-0 with a 70-21 first-round victory over Sheridan and will take on Choteau in next week's quarterfinals. Choteau (6-3) upended Seeley-Swan 41-28 on Saturday.
Here is how the rest of Saturday's first-round games played out across the 8-Man playoffs on Saturday.
2024 8-Man football state playoffs
Saturday, Nov. 2
Game 1: Belt 57, St. Regis 6
Game 2: Culbertson 42, Ennis 6
Game 3: Drummond-Philipsburg 28, Circle 14
Game 4: Chinook 40, Valley Christian 24
Game 5: Fairview 70, Sheridan 21
Game 6: Choteau 41, Seeley-Swan 28
Game 7: Fort Benton 32, St. Ignatius 6
Game 8: Scobey 26, Manhattan Christian 18
Quarterfinals
Nov. 8-9
Game 9: Belt vs. Culbertson
Game 10: Drummond-Philipsburg vs. Chinook
Game 11: Fairview vs. Choteau
Game 12: Fort Benton vs. Scobey
Semifinals
Nov. 15-16
Game 13: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner
Game 14: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner
Championship
Saturday, Nov. 23
Game 15: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner