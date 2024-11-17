8-Man playoffs: Belt back in championship game after 45-0 shutout of Drummond-Philipsburg

BELT — Belt shut out Drummond-Philipsburg 45-0 on Saturday afternoon to secure its spot in next week’s 8-man football championship game.

The Huskies jumped out to a 30-0 lead in the first quarter, finding the end zone on four-straight possessions. By halftime, Belt secured the 45-point lead it would ride to the final whistle.

Belt senior quarterback Declan Bergstrom recorded three total touchdowns. Both of Bergstrom’s passing touchdowns found the hands of his tight end, Walker Maki.

Next week’s 8-man championship game will pit Belt against Fairviewm, a rematch of last year's title game won by the Warriors.

Fairview defeated Scobey 18-6 on Saturday to earn its berth in the championship game.

