Fairview grinds down Belt, wins 27-6 for second consecutive 8-Man crown

FAIRVIEW — Fairview reigns supreme over 8-Man football once again.

The Warriors put together a gritty performance to grind down Belt for a 27-6 win on Saturday, their second consecutive 8-Man state championship with both coming against the Huskies.

“They played hard. It's what we do. It's attitude and effort all day here," Fairview coach Derek Gackle said. "We knew that if you have a perfect effort, you're going to have a chance. These guys just didn't quit and they battled."

"After seeing what they said this whole week, it's definitely more sweet beating them. They were talking a lot. Scoreboard speaks for itself," Fairview senior Deacon Gackle said.

Fairview opened the game with a methodical scoring drive capped by a 2-yard run by Wyatt McPherson. After forcing a Belt punt, the Warriors pushed the lead to 14-0 when Tyler Loan raced 65 yards for a score midway through the first quarter. That 14-0 lead would stand at halftime.

Belt found its way onto the scoreboard on the opening possession of the third quarter, though, as Blake Waldner plunged in from 4 yards out.

Fairview looked like it would answer with a touchdown of its own, as Loan had a ridiculous run reversing field and tight roping the sideline before being tripped up inside the 5-yard line. However, he was intercepted by Rylan Davison on the next play.

But Belt couldn’t get out of its own way, and the Huskies put the ball on the turf moments later. McPherson scooped up the fumble and raced back the other way for a touchdown with 1:10 left in the third quarter.

There was still life for the Huskies, but Fairview racked up five fourth-down stops in the fourth quarter. Loan then delivered the dagger with a 42-yard touchdown run with just over two minutes to play.

The Warriors held Belt to its lowest point total since the 2023 season opener, which came in a 21-20 defeat to Fairview.

“Coach Gackle always preaches to be good on third and fourth down," said Deacon Gackle, the coach's son. "That's what's going to win you games. Third down, we've got to be good or we're going to lose."

“We're a great defensive team. We've been great all year. Points don't show it, stats don't show it, because I like to put my young guys in and play," Derek Gackle said. "All week I challenged the boys with let's see who's tougher. And I think we proved that."

Fairview has now won 25 consecutive games and is the first 8-Man team to repeat since the Drummond-Philipsburg co-op in 2017 and 2018. Of Fairview’s three state titles in 2019, 2023 and 2024, this is the first the Warriors have won on their home field.

“I want to give a shoutout to Pat (Aasbeck). We've had lots of arguments over winning at home versus winning on the road. I'll tell you what, Pat. Winning at home is pretty cool," Derek Gackle said.

