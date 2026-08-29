8-Man: Defending champ Scobey, Drummond-Philipsburg pitch Week 1 shutouts

The high school football season is officially underway in the 8-Man classification. Check out the final scoreboard below for all of Friday’s Week 1 scores and updates from across the state.
Belt 62, Harlem 8
Cascade 50, Box Elder 18
Centerville 52, Rocky Boy 8 (Thursday)
Circle 48, Forsyth 30
Darby 62, Charlo 0
Drummond-Philipsburg 44, Ennis 0
Ekalaka 58, Fairview 30
Manhattan Christian 56, Harlowton-Ryegate 6
Scobey 40, Poplar 0
Seeley-Swan 40, St. Ignatius 26
St. Regis 61, Noxon 14 (6-Man rules)
Superior 82, Arlee 18
Twin Bridges 52, Park City 34