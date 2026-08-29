8-Man: Defending champ Scobey, Drummond-Philipsburg pitch Week 1 shutouts

The high school football season is officially underway in the 8-Man classification. Check out the final scoreboard below for all of Friday’s Week 1 scores and updates from across the state.

Belt 62, Harlem 8

Cascade 50, Box Elder 18

Centerville 52, Rocky Boy 8 (Thursday)

Circle 48, Forsyth 30

Darby 62, Charlo 0

Drummond-Philipsburg 44, Ennis 0

Ekalaka 58, Fairview 30

Manhattan Christian 56, Harlowton-Ryegate 6

Scobey 40, Poplar 0

Seeley-Swan 40, St. Ignatius 26

St. Regis 61, Noxon 14 (6-Man rules)

Superior 82, Arlee 18

Twin Bridges 52, Park City 34

