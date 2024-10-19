6-Man roundup: Ryder Zanto scores seven TDs, Highwood knocks off No. 10 Roy-Winifred

HIGHWOOD — Highwood pulled away from No. 10 Roy-Winifred with big second and fourth quarters Friday night.

Ryder Zanto rushed for two touchdowns in the second and scored three more in the fourth as the Mountaineers pulled away for a 67-43 win.

After the teams matched each other with 22 points apiece in the first quarter, Highwood outscored the Red Raiders 20-7 in the second and 19-6 in the fourth.

In all, Zanto rushed for seven touchdowns. They went for 4, 4, 14, 13, 1, 65 and 5 yards. Chase Tinklenberg threw touchdowns to Wyatt Mortensen twice and tossed another to Treyton Tinsen to help Highwood's cause.

Gunner Knox rushed for touchdowns of 22 and 51 yards for Roy-Winifred in the first quarter, and Kellen Heggem threw a 33-yard TD pass to Kolt Lensing.

Heggem finished with four touchdown passes for the Red Raiders, also finding Wyatt Wickens and John Rich twice.

With the win, Highwood improved to 5-3 overall and to 4-2 in the Central division. Roy-Winifred is now 4-3 overall and 4-2 in the conference heading into the final week of the regular season.

Elsewhere in 6-Man …

No. 3 Box Elder 61, Big Sandy 32 (Thursday)

No. 4 C-J-I 53, Valier 13

No. 5 Bainville 54, Brockton 6 (Thursday)

No. 6 Bridger 68, Absarokee 30 (Monday)

No. 7 Savage 51, Westby-Grenora 12 (Thursday)

No. 8 Lincoln 34, White Sulphur Springs 0

Absarokee 66, West Yellowstone 58 (Thursday)

Hot Springs 76, Albertson 0 (Thursday)

Harlowton-Ryegate 48, Hobson-Moore 32 (Wednesday)

Jordan 62, Terry 14

Noxon 68, Gardiner 25

Power-Dutton-Brady 78, North Star 48 (Wednesday)

Reed Point-Rapelje 47, Sunburst 33 (Thursday)

