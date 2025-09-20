6-Man roundup: Roy-Winifred keeps pace in South, runs record to 4-0

A huge third quarter Friday night allowed Roy-Winifred to rout Broadview-Lavina 53-13 and keep pace atop the 6-Man South standings.

Elsewhere, unranked Lincoln went on the road to beat No. 5 Power-Dutton-Brady 54-38 in a Northwest division showdown.

Key Week 4 matchup: Roy-Winifred 53, Broadview-Lavina 13

The Outlaws led 14-0 after the first quarter but exploded for 31 points in the second quarter, led by Kellen Heggem, Parker Knox and Gunner Knox.

Heggem completed consecutive touchdown passes to Jaydon Warneke, and Parker Knox later scored on a 4-yard run. Heggem then connected with Parker Knox on a 17-yard TD pass, and Gunner Knox returned an interception for a touchdown as Roy-Winifred blew the game open.

Heggem finished with six touchdown passes — three to Jonathan Rich. Nolan Heiken ran for a pair of TDs for Broadview-Lavina.

Other scores:

No. 2 Absarokee 46, West Yellowstone 25

Lincoln 54, No. 5 Power-Dutton-Brady 38

Big Sandy 44, North Star 28

Custer-Hysham-Melstone 42, Jordan 19

Hot Springs 56, Valier 28

Shields Valley 68, Bridger 6

Terry 54, Broadus 22