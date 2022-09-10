6-Man roundup: Power-Dutton-Brady scores early and often in win over White Sulphur Springs

(Editor's note: This will be updated with more scores throughout Friday.)

POWER — With an unbeaten record on the line, Power-Dutton-Brady got the scoring started early and cruised to victory at home over White Sulphur Springs on Friday, 37-7.

P-D-B scored its first touchdown on special teams in the first quarter, when Guy Wakkinen returned a punt 40-yard to the end zone. Wakkinen wasn't done later in the first quarter, and he scored his second touchdown of the night from 20 yards on a throw from Kenai Castorena.

In the second quarter, Power-Dutton-Brady increased its lead to 19-0 when Aidan Reeve completed a 5-yard pass on a roll-out to Trey Stengrimson. P-D-B didn't relent in the second half and iced the game to improve its record to 3-0.

6-Man roundup:

Broadview-Lavina 37, Bridger 34 (Highlights below)

Broadview-Lavina hangs on to defeat Bridger

Highwood 35, Harlowton 26

Savage 61, Reed Point-Rapelje 0

Shields Valley 46, Fromberg 8

