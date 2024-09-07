6-Man roundup: Pair of fourth-quarter TDs lift No. 2 Centerville over No. 4 Hot Springs

CENTERVILLE — Luke Kelley's 5-yard touchdown run helped lift No. 2-ranked Centerville to a 43-40 victory over No. 4 Hot Springs on Friday in a 6-Man football showdown.

Kelley also threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Kale Annis in the fourth quarter as the Miners erased a 40-28 deficit.

Kelley accounted for six touchdowns in all, finishing with three scoring throws to Annis and also hitting Mason Kerkes and Jett Lorang with passing TDs.

Hot Springs led 26-14 at halftime thanks to four touchdown passes by Nick McAllister, all in the second quarter. Weston Slonaker also rushed for a pair of scores for the Savage Heat in the third quarter.

Elsewhere in 6-Man …

No. 9 Lincoln 31, No. 7 Power-Dutton-Brady 28

Absarokee 41, Reed Point-Rapelje 6

Broadview-Lavina 57, Fromberg 12

Jordan 71, Brockton 0

Noxon 32, Valier 26

Richey-Lambert 32, Terry 24

