6-Man roundup: Nolan Kamerman's big night helps keep Custer-Hysham-Melstone hot

It was a light night on the 6-Man schedule Friday with only a handful of games on the docket. But one team that remains among the hottest in the classification is Custer-Hysham-Melstone.

The Rebels beat Broadview-Lavina on the road 45-12 thanks to another huge game from Nolan Kamerman. C-H-M has now won four in a row since losing at Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine.

Key Week 7 matchup: Custer-Hysham-Melstone 45, Broadview-Lavina 12

Kamerman, one of the top players in 6-Man, accounted for five touchdowns in the Rebels' victory. He rushed for three scores, threw for another and returned a fumble for a TD. Kamerman finished with more than 300 yards of total offense.

The Rebels now prepare for a big one next week when they host Grass Range-Winnett, which entered the week ranked No. 1 in MTN Sports' 6-Man rankings after knocking off D-G-S-G last week.

Other scores:

Jordan 59, Broadus 12

Noxon 38, Hot Springs 6

Sunburst 57, St. Patrick's 14 (Thursday)

White Sulphur Springs 52, Bridger 0

