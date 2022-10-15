6-Man roundup: No. 7 Bridger bounces back with rout of South rival Absarokee

(Editor's note: Scores will be updated throughout Friday night.)

ABSAROKEE — Gage Goltz and had two first-quarter touchdown runs and Zach Althoff added another as No. 7 Bridger, a week after falling to Custer-Hysham-Melstone, bounced back with a 58-6 rout of Absarokee.

Goltz scored from 18 and 15 yards to give the Scouts an early 16-0 lead. Althoff found the end zone from 10 yards to increase the lead to 24-0 in the opening quarter.

Jake Buessing caught a 20-yard TD pass from Chance Pelican and Jake Morgan ran one in from 18 yards for Bridger in the second quarter before Absarokee got on the board with a 35-yard scoring pass from Jaxon Heimer to Marshall Hull.

The score was 40-6 at halftime.

Goltz threw a TD pass to Ryan Aisenbrey in the third quarter, and Bishop Hopewell scored on a 3-yard run for the Scouts. Romeo Anguiano capped the scoring with a 5-yard pass from Goltz in the fourth.

Bridger upped its record to 6-2. Absarokee fell to 1-6.

Other 6-Man scores:

No. 1 Big Sandy 2, Great Falls Central 0 (forfeit)

No. 4 Savage 41, Jordan 12

No. 5 Custer-Hysham-Melstone 41, Shields Valley 0

No. 6 Valier 57, Box Elder 25

No. 10 Froid-Lake 63, Richey-Lambert 12

Fromberg 32, Reed Point-Rapelje 19

Twin Bridges 52, Gardiner 13

