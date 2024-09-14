6-Man roundup: No. 5 Hot Springs finds win column with 45-0 rout of Big Sandy

BIG SANDY — The first two weeks of the season weren’t too kind to Hot Springs, but the No. 5-ranked Savage Heat finally got into the win column Friday on the road versus Big Sandy.

Hot Springs jumped out to an eight-point lead in the first quarter, then turned on the jets and ran away for a 45-0 win.

The Savage Heat suffered consecutive tough defeats to ranked teams to begin the season, first a 22-16 setback to D-G-S-G in Week 1, then a 43-40 loss to defending champion Centerville last week.

Still regarded as a 6-Man contender, Hot Springs scored 16 second-quarter points to pull away from Big Sandy on Friday. It added eight in the third quarter and tacked on 13 more in the fourth.

Elsewhere in 6-Man …

Box Elder 62, No. 1 C-J-I 46

No. 2 Centerville 57, Harlowton-Ryegate 0

Noxon 55, No. 6 Lincoln 53

Absarokee 22, Shields Valley 12

Bridger 50, Reed Point-Rapelje 0

Highwood 48, Hobson-Moore 22

Westby-Grenora 57, Brockton 13

