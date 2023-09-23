6-Man roundup: No. 2 Froid-Lake handles Richey-Lambert, 63-38

MEDICINE LAKE — Daniel Forizs scored four touchdowns and No. 2-ranked Froid-Lake ran past Richey-Lambert in an Eastern 6-Man matchup Friday afternoon.

Forizs had touchdown runs of 12, 6, 14 and 26 yards, the last two of which capped the scoring. Montana State commit Mason Dethman accounted for three TDs for the Redhawks — two pass receptions from Joseph Robertson and a 45-yard interception return for another score.

Nate Stentoft had a pair of 2-yard touchdown runs for Froid-Lake, which improved its record to 4-0. Richey-Lambert slipped to 2-2.

Sage Spinner had a hand in five touchdowns for Richey-Lambert. His first two, which came on runs of 1 and 22 yards, kept the Fusion in the thick of it. Spinner also had an 18-yard touchdown pass to Corbin Mullin. Beau Mullin added a 2-yard TD run for Richey-Lambert.

Elsewhere in 6-Man ...

No. 5 C-J-I 44, Valier 0

Bridger 55, No. 8 Shields Valley 29

Broadview-Lavina 67, Reed Point-Rapelje 37

Highwood 44, Great Falls Central 32

Westby-Grenora 48, Savage 18