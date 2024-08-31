6-Man roundup: No. 2 CJI outlasts No. 1 Centerville 65-63 in shootout opener

CHESTER — In an opening-week showdown between 6-Man football's top-two ranked teams in the preseason, No. 2 Centerville edged No. 1-ranked defending champion Centerville 65-53 in a thriller Friday night.

Ryland St. John's huge performance was a catalyst for CJI. St. John passed for 241 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 163 yards and four more TDs to lead the Hawks to victory.

A 3-yard touchdown run by St. John with 1:44 left helped give CJI a 65-57 lead. A 17-yard TD run by Luke Kelly pulled Centerville within two points with 26 seconds left, but the Hawks held on.

Cooper Streit caught a pair of touchdowns, as well, and Nate Nelson ran for two scores for CJI.

In similar fashion as St. John, Kelly had a huge night for Centerville. Kelly finished with 224 rushing yards and four touchdowns. He also passed for 113 yards and another score. Mason Kerkes, meanwhile, also accounted for five touchdowns for the Miners.

CJI rolled up 514 yards of total offense while Centerville had 472 yards.

Other 6-Man scores ...

No. 5 D-G-S-G 22, No. 3 Hot Springs 16

No. 8 Power-Dutton-Brady 49, Noxon 26

No. 10 Lincoln 54, Valier 44

Absarokee 67, North Star 43

Sunburst 2, Heart Butte 0 (forfeit)

White Sulphur Springs 45, Harlowton-Ryegate 0