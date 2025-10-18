6-Man roundup: No. 1 Grass Range-Winnett passes road test to stay undefeated

Top-ranked Grass Range-Winnett faced another test Friday night but again proved itself as a top-flight contender.

The Rangers, two weeks removed from knocking off previous No. 1 Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine, went on the road and beat South rival Custer-Hysham-Melstone 60-28. It was no small task, as C-H-M was one of the hottest teams in 6-Man having won four in a row.

With the win, Grass Range-Winnett moved to 8-0 and locked up the division title.

Key Week 8 matchup: No. 1 Grass Range-Winnett 60, Custer-Hysham-Melstone 28

The top-ranked Rangers struck first with a defensive touchdown, and took a two-score lead later in the first on a catch-and-run to the end zone by Trey Jassak. Nolan Kamerman then got C-H-M on the board with a 37-yard TD run.

But it quickly became 20-6 in favor of Grass Range-Winnett after a short touchdown run by Jassak in the second quarter. Kamerman, though, scored on a short run to pull the Rebels within 20-14.

After halftime, Kamerman hit paydirt again on his third rushing TD to give C-H-M a 22-20 lead. But the Rangers countered with another short scoring run by Jassak to go back in front.

Grass Range-Winnett got its two-score lead back not long after that when Joe Delaney returned a punt 48 yards to the end zone.

Other scores:

No. 2 Absarokee 65, Shields Valley 20

No. 4 C-J-I 73, North Star 8

No. 5 Lincoln 74, Heart Butte 0

Big Sandy 62, Sunburst 14 (Thursday)

Broadview-Lavina 54, Plenty Coups 7

Froid-Lake 50, Broadus 19

Gardiner 50, White Sulphur Springs 46 (Wednesday)

Highwood 56, St. Patrick's 8 (Thursday)

Jordan 35, Richey-Lambert 34

Power-Dutton-Brady 54, Valier 18 (Wednesday)

