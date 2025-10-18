High School College More Sports Watch Now
High School SportsHigh School Football

Actions

6-Man roundup: No. 1 Grass Range-Winnett passes road test to stay undefeated

CMS Football 6 Man.png
MTN Sports
CMS Football 6 Man.png
Posted
and last updated

Top-ranked Grass Range-Winnett faced another test Friday night but again proved itself as a top-flight contender.

The Rangers, two weeks removed from knocking off previous No. 1 Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine, went on the road and beat South rival Custer-Hysham-Melstone 60-28. It was no small task, as C-H-M was one of the hottest teams in 6-Man having won four in a row.

With the win, Grass Range-Winnett moved to 8-0 and locked up the division title.

Key Week 8 matchup: No. 1 Grass Range-Winnett 60, Custer-Hysham-Melstone 28

The top-ranked Rangers struck first with a defensive touchdown, and took a two-score lead later in the first on a catch-and-run to the end zone by Trey Jassak. Nolan Kamerman then got C-H-M on the board with a 37-yard TD run.

But it quickly became 20-6 in favor of Grass Range-Winnett after a short touchdown run by Jassak in the second quarter. Kamerman, though, scored on a short run to pull the Rebels within 20-14.

After halftime, Kamerman hit paydirt again on his third rushing TD to give C-H-M a 22-20 lead. But the Rangers countered with another short scoring run by Jassak to go back in front.

Grass Range-Winnett got its two-score lead back not long after that when Joe Delaney returned a punt 48 yards to the end zone.

Grass Range-Winnett clinches south with win over Custer-Hysham-Melstone

Other scores:

No. 2 Absarokee 65, Shields Valley 20

No. 4 C-J-I 73, North Star 8

No. 5 Lincoln 74, Heart Butte 0

Big Sandy 62, Sunburst 14 (Thursday)

Broadview-Lavina 54, Plenty Coups 7

Froid-Lake 50, Broadus 19

Gardiner 50, White Sulphur Springs 46 (Wednesday)

Highwood 56, St. Patrick's 8 (Thursday)

Jordan 35, Richey-Lambert 34

Power-Dutton-Brady 54, Valier 18 (Wednesday)

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.

Results from around the state