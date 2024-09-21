6-Man roundup: No. 1 DGSG has no trouble with Highwood in 50-8 rout

HIGHWOOD — Axel Becker and Tyce Smith were the catalysts for top-ranked Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine, and the Bearcats rolled to a 50-8 6-Man win at Highwood on Friday.

Becker accounted for the only points in the first quarter, an 18-yard touchdown pass from Smith as DGSG grabbed an 8-0 lead. But Becker's first two scores of the second quarter gave the Bearcats separation.

He first scored on a 53-yard run, then caught a 5-yard pass from Smith for a 22-0 advantage. Teammate Kameron Myllymaki added a fumble recovery in the end zone for DGSG before halftime.

Becker and Smith connected for two more TDs in the third quarter, a 62-yard pass and a 55-yard pass. Brody Ridgeway added to the touchdown party for DGSG in the fourth with a 65-yard run.

Highwood got its only points in the second quarter on a 79-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Braxton Crowder.

Elsewhere in 6-Man …

No. 4 Centerville 42, Hobson-Moore 0

No. 6 Hot Springs 50, West Yellowstone 0

Bridger 74, Shields Valley 13

Jordan 59, Froid-Lake 22

Noxon 59, White Sulphur Springs 53