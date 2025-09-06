High School College More Sports Watch Now
6-Man roundup: No. 1 D-G-S-G flexes muscles in romp over No. 2 C-J-I

It was a 1-vs.-2 showdown in 6-Man between top-ranked Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine and Chester-Joplin-Inverness, but it wasn't much of a contest after the first quarter.

D-G-S-G marked its territory as the classification's top team in the early portion of the season with an 86-36 rout on the road. The Bearcats capitalized on three forced fumbles and Tyce Smith went haywire with six all-purpose TDs in the first half.

D-G-S-G jumped out 14-0 but C-J-I fought back, eventually tying the game 14-14 with a touchdown after recovering an onside kick. But that's when things turned.

Smith scored for the Bearcats to put D-G-S-G ahead 20-14 in the second quarter, then Smith later hit Myllymaki with a TD pass to make the score 26-14.

The lead ballooned to 40-14 in the second quarter after Smith hit Myllymaki with another scoring pass. Brody Ridgeway also found the end zone twice, as did Jacob Swanz. D-G-S-G took a 60-28 lead into halftime and didn't look back.

Other scores:

Custer-Hysham-Melstone 68, No. 4 Bainville 37

No. 5 Grass Range-Winnett 58, Broadview-Lavina 6

Highwood 62, Alberton 0 (Thursday)

Hot Springs 84, Shields Valley 51

Lincoln 52, Big Sandy 6

North Star 47, Valier 14

Roy-Winifred 60, White Sulphur Springs 20

Savage 41, Broadus 10

