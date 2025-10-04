6-Man roundup: Newly ranked No. 5 Lincoln wins 5th game in a row

Lincoln made its debut in the MTN Sports 6-Man football power rankings this week at No. 5, and the Lynx didn't disappoint in a 74-25 rout of Northwest conference opponent Valier Friday night.

Quarterback Kaden Riddle was the catalyst for Lincoln, which won its fifth consecutive game since a Week 1 loss to No. 1 Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine to improve to 5-1.

Key Week 6 matchup: No. 5 Lincoln 74, Valier 25

The Lynx built a three-possession lead in the opening quarter on touchdown runs from Dylan Jakushak, Roegun Dietz and Riddle to take a 20-0 advantage.

Riddle had a big second quarter, throwing touchdown passes of 43 and 35 yards to Roegun Dietz and also running in another score of 29 yards himself as the Lynx led 42-12.

In the third quarter Riddle ran for another touchdown of 24 yards, then again hit Dietz with a 10-yard scoring pass as Lincoln began running away with a 58-25 advantage.

Other scores:

Hot Springs 63, Albertson 19 (Thursday)

Richey-Lambert 54, Bainville 26

Shields Valley 62, White Sulphur Springs 13

North Star 78, Hays-Lodgepole 0

Plevna 63, Broadus 32

