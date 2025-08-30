High School College More Sports Watch Now
High School SportsHigh School Football

Actions

6-Man roundup: New name, good vibes for Great Falls' St. Patrick's Academy

CMS Football 6 Man.png
MTN Sports
CMS Football 6 Man.png
Posted
and last updated

Here is a look at the action from the first full night of the 6-Man football season Friday across Montana:

Key Week 1 matchup: St. Patrick's Academy 43, Alberton 39

St. Patrick's Academy — formerly Great Falls Central — sneaked past Alberton to open the season 1-0 under its new name. Carter Warren caught three first-quarter touchdown passes from Jordan Flansburg to lead the Wolfhounds.

St. Patrick's holds off Alberton to open season

Other scores:

Absarokee 33, Custer-Hysham-Melstone 26

Bainville 47, Jordan 46

Big Sandy 55, West Yellowstone 24

Broadview-Lavina 40, Gardiner 19

Chester-Joplin-Inverness 52, Hot Springs 8

Reed Point-Rapelje 39, Bridger 18

Richey-Lambert 55, Broadus 8

Roy-Winifred 80, Shields Valley 53

Highwood 50, White Sulphur Springs 26 (Thursday)

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Results from around the state