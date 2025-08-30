6-Man roundup: New name, good vibes for Great Falls' St. Patrick's Academy

Here is a look at the action from the first full night of the 6-Man football season Friday across Montana:

Key Week 1 matchup: St. Patrick's Academy 43, Alberton 39

St. Patrick's Academy — formerly Great Falls Central — sneaked past Alberton to open the season 1-0 under its new name. Carter Warren caught three first-quarter touchdown passes from Jordan Flansburg to lead the Wolfhounds.

St. Patrick's holds off Alberton to open season

Other scores:

Absarokee 33, Custer-Hysham-Melstone 26

Bainville 47, Jordan 46

Big Sandy 55, West Yellowstone 24

Broadview-Lavina 40, Gardiner 19

Chester-Joplin-Inverness 52, Hot Springs 8

Reed Point-Rapelje 39, Bridger 18

Richey-Lambert 55, Broadus 8

Roy-Winifred 80, Shields Valley 53

Highwood 50, White Sulphur Springs 26 (Thursday)

