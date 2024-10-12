6-Man roundup: Luke Kelley accounts for six TDs as No. 2 Centerville rolls by No. 8 Roy-Winifred

WINIFRED — Luke Kelley accounted for six touchdowns and No. 2-ranked Centerville made quick work of No. 8 Roy-Winifred in a 6-Man Central division clash Friday night.

Kelly threw one TD and rushed for three others in the first quarter as the Miners jumped ahead 32-0. He and Kale Annis connected on a 46-yard scoring pass, then Kelley found the end zone from 3, 21 and 6 yards as Centerville built a big advantage.

Kelley threw two more TD passes in the second quarter — an 8-yarder to Caden Olson and a 10-yarder to Annis. The Miners led 56-0 in the third quarter after a 12-yard touchdown run by Stockton Saksa.

Roy-Winifred avoided the shutout with a 24-yard TD pass from Wyatt Wickens to Gunner Knox, also in the third.

Centerville improved to 6-1 overall and 5-0 in the Central division. Roy-Winifred is now 4-2 overall and 4-1 in the league.

Elsewhere in 6-Man …

No. 6 Bridger at Absarokee, ppd.

No. 9 Lincoln 62, West Yellowstone 14

No. 10 Custer-Hysham-Melstone 42, Reed Point-Rapelje 6

Grass Range-Winnett 59, Hobson-Moore 32

Valier 40, Sunburst 8

