6-Man roundup: Lincoln secures West's No. 1 seed; East still to be determined

MISSOULA — From not being able to field a team four years ago, Lincoln will host a first-round game in the 6-Man football state playoffs next week.

The eighth-ranked Lynx rolled to an 89-7 win over Alberton on Friday to improve to 7-1 overall and 6-1 in the Western division. With Hot Springs defeating No. 10 Noxon 57-6 on Friday, Lincoln clinched the conference championship.

Lincoln will be one of five No. 1 seeds for the 6-Man playoffs, which begin next week.

Bridger (South), Centerville (Central) and Box Elder (North) will also be No. 1 seeds after winning their respective conferences. The fifth No. 1 seed won't be determined until Saturday, as the East featured a three-way tie between Bainville, Jordan and Savage atop the standings entering the final week of the regular season.

Fifth-ranked Bainville got a 66-62 win over Westby-Grenora on Friday to improve to 7-1 in conference play. On Saturday, Jordan hosts Plevna and Savage hosts Richey-Lambert.

If Bainville, Jordan and Savage remain in a three-way tie after Saturday's games, Bainville will earn the conference's No. 1 seed. If either Jordan or Savage loses, head-to-head tiebreakers will determine the top seed. Bainville has the head-to-head win over Savage, and Jordan has the head-to-head win over Bainville.

Elsewhere in 6-Man …

No. 1 Centerville 60, Grass Range-Winnett 36

No. 3 D-G-S-G 61, Roy-Winifred 26

No. 5 Bainville 66, Westby-Grenora 62

No. 6 Bridger 68, Fromberg 16 (Thursday)

No. 8 Lincoln 89, Alberton 7

Absarokee 32, Broadview-Lavina 27

Highwood 61, Harlowton-Ryegate 18

Hot Springs 57, No. 10 Noxon 6

Power-Dutton-Brady 51, Sunburst 20 (Thursday)

