6-Man roundup: Highwood outlasts Hot Springs in season opener following lightning delay

HIGHWOOD — Lightning delayed the start of the game, but when it kicked off Hot Springs couldn't delay Highwood's ability to make big plays in the 6-Man opener between the teams Friday and the Mountaineers prevailed 32-18.

Highwood opened the scoring when Ridger Bowman ran right and found open space to put the Mountaineers up 6-0. But Hot Springs answered quickly when David Chapman took the ensuing kickoff back for a touchdown to tie it.

With the score still knotted in the second quarter, the Mountaineers reclaimed the lead as Bryson Bahnmiller scrambled and found the end zone to make it 12-6. But the previous theme continued later, as Hot Springs again tied it up on Styles Depoe's punt return for a score.

Depoe had an interception earlier in the game for Hot Springs. As did Nick McAllister for Highwood.

6-Man football scores

Big Sandy 46, White Sulphur Springs 6

Jordan 48, Absarokee 0 (Highlights below)

Richey-Lambert 35, Harlowton-Ryegate 32

