6-Man roundup: Hank Tuszynski's 6 TDs power No. 2 Broadview-Lavina past No. 5 Custer-Hysham-Melstone

(Editor's note: Scores will be updated throughout Friday night.)

CUSTER — Hank Tuszynski scored six touchdowns and Broadview-Lavina closed the 6-Man regular season with a 59-26 rout of South foe Custer-Hysham-Melstone.

No. 2 Broadview-Lavina closed the regular season 8-0 and won the South division title. No. 5 Custer-Hysham-Melstone closed with a 7-2 mark.

Tuszynski had touchdowns runs of 7 and 14 yards as the Pirates jumped to a 13-0 advantage. He later caught a touchdown from Kade Erickson, returned a kickoff 73 yards for a score and had another TD that went for 33 yards. His final touchdown was a 33-yard scamper that put Broadview-Lavina ahead 59-20.

The Pirates led 33-0 before Custer-Hysham-Melstone’s first score. The Rebels scored consecutive TDs to get within 33-12, the latter of which was a 7-yard run by Bryce Grebe.

The Rebels got within 46-20 in the third but Tuszynski’s last two TDs sealed it for Broadview-Lavina.

Other Class 6-Man scores:

No. 1 Big Sandy 67, No. 6 Valier 0 (Wednesday, highlights below)

Big Sandy shuts out Valier to finish regular season undefeated

No. 7 Bridger 53, Reed Point-Rapelje 0 (Wednesday)

No. 9 Highwood 46, No. 3 Roy-Winifred 26 (Wednesday, highlights below)

Highwood upsets Roy-Winifred to clinch 6-Man playoff berth

Bainville 34, Jordan 33 (Thursday)

D-G-S-G 61, Harlowton 20

Sunburst 42, Heart Butte 30 (Wednesday)

North Star 41, Power-Dutton-Brady 40 (Wednesday)

Richey-Lambert 50, Savage 39

Noxon 54, Twin Bridges 14

Shields Valley 79, Absarokee 6

