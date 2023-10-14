6-Man roundup: Gage Goltz, Bridger too much for South rival Absarokee

BRIDGER — Gage Goltz shined on both offense and defense Friday night, providing first-half touchdowns on both sides of the ball to help Bridger to a 69-28 victory over South division rival Absarokee.

The game began with the teams matching each other 8-8. Bridger’s Goltz scored first with an interception return for a touchdown, then Absarokee matched it with an 8-yard TD run by Tristen Phillips.

Goltz put the Scouts up 16-8 with a short touchdown pass to Justin Dravetzky. With 5:10 left in the second quarter, Goltz found Ryley Kallevig with another short TD throw as Bridger jumped ahead 23-8.

Later, Huner Andriolo hauled in a bomb from Goltz for another touchdown to put the Scouts in front 29-8 with 2:17 left before halftime. Absarokee answered, though, as Jaxon Gallagher hit Phillips with a 27-yard TD pass, cutting into the lead 29-14.

With the victory, the Scouts evened their overall record at 4-4. Absarokee slipped to 3-4 with the loss.

Elsewhere in 6-Man ...

No. 4 Harlowton-Ryegate 51, Highwood 22

No. 5 C-J-I 61, Sunburst 7

No. 6 Hot Springs 51, Twin Bridges 8

Fromberg 58, Plenty Coups 15 (Thursday)

Hobson-Moore 52, Great Falls Central 7 (Thursday)

Shields Valley 49, Broadview-Lavina 19