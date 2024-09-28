6-Man roundup: Gage Goltz, Bridger knock off No. 8 Custer-Hysham-Melstone 62-40

BRIDGER — It was a classic high-scoring 6-Man matchup Friday between Bridger and No. 8 Custer-Hysham-Melstone. In the end, Gage Goltz and Bridger had more firepower on the way to a 62-40 victory.

The Scouts drew first blood and went up 8-0 when Goltz returned a punt for a touchdown after the Bridger defense forced a three-and-out. But Custer-Hysham-Melstone answered quickly on a 65-yard TD run by Nolan Kammerman to pull within 8-6.

Bridger countered later in the first with a 27-yard scoring run by Bishop Hopewell to increase its lead to 14-6. The back and forth continued, though, as Zach Bogunovich scored on a 1-yarder to cut the Rebels’ deficit to 14-12.

The Scouts got some separation thanks to two straight touchdown passes by Goltz, the first a 32-yarder to Ryley Kallevig and then a 9-yarder to Justin Dravetzky. That gave Bridger a 28-12 lead with 8:32 left before halftime.

As he did earlier, Kammerman helped the Rebels answer, this time with a 29-yard TD throw to Trey Meredith. But Goltz then found Cade Stringari with a 13-yard scoring pass to give the Scouts a 35-20 lead.

Goltz hit Dravetzky again just before halftime with a 1-yard TD pass, and Bridger took a 42-20 lead into halftime.

It turned out that was all the cushion the Scouts needed while knocking off a ranked opponent at home.

Elsewhere in 6-Man …

No. 6 Hot Springs 59, White Sulphur Springs 0

No. 10 Abarokee 74, Fromberg 46

Big Sandy 51, No. 9 Power-Dutton-Brady 28

Harlowton-Ryegate 61, Terry 60

Hobson-Moore 38, Great Falls Central 12

Noxon 41, Alberton 0

Shields Valley 52, Reed Point-Rapelje 32

