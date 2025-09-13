6-Man roundup: Favorites take care of business on light night of action

It was business as usual on a light slate of games across the 6-Man fields Friday night.

Only a few teams were in action, but points were aplenty — at least for half the teams. Hot Springs nearly hit triple digits, while No. 2 Absarokee and No. 4 Chester-Joplin-Inverness made quick work of their unranked opponents.

The 6-Man game of the week, though, is Saturday with No. 1 Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine again playing a highly ranked team. The Bearcats handled previously No. 2 C-J-I last week, and Saturday they'll host third-ranked Custer-Hysham-Melstone. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday in Geraldine.

Key Week 3 matchup: No. 4 C-J-I 54, Highwood 16

This one was all C-J-I from the get-go, as Cooper Streit scored three touchdowns in the first quarter and the Hawks never looked back.

Streit caught two touchdown passes from Rylan St. John in the opening period and also returned an interception for another TD. C-J-I led 34-0 after the first and put it on cruise control from there.

Other 6-Man highlights:

No. 2 Absarokee 64, Gardiner 19

Gardiner scored the first points of the game, but Absarokee quickly answered, took control and pulled away. The Huskies are now 3-0 on the season and 2-0 in the Southwest division.

Other scores:

Hot Springs 91, Heart Butte 0

Lincoln 69, Alberton 0 (Thursday)

Noxon 37, Valier 33

Reed Point-Rapelje 58, Plenty Coups 14 (Wednesday)

Roy-Winifred 65, Bridger 25

