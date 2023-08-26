6-Man roundup: DGSG mounts furious comeback to stun Bridger in overtime

BRIDGER – Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine put together furious comeback Friday night to beat Bridger 58-51 in overtime.

DGSG was at one point trailing 45-6 but pulled within 45-37 with three minutes left after Axel Becker caught a touchdown pass. Prior to that, Tyce Smith heaved a Hail Mary to Kameryn Myllymaki on fourth down to make the score 45-31.

Bridger seemingly put the game away on a Gage Goltz kickoff return for a touchdown after Becker’s TD reception, but DGSG was able to tie the game 51-51 and force overtime, where a defensive stand on fourth down was the deciding play.

Bridger had built its lead to 37-13 at halftime and then 45-13 in the third when Goltz scored what at that point was his fifth touchdown from 9 yards. But the Scouts couldn’t hold on.

Elsewhere in 6-Man:

Absarokee 55, White Sulphur Springs 18

Froid-Lake 63, Jordan 0

Harlowton 51, CJI 28

Hobson-Moore 63, Reed Point-Rapelje 59

Power-Dutton-Brady 46, Broadview-Lavina 6

Savage 48, Plevna 0

