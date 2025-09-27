6-Man roundup: Custer-Hysham-Melstone gets statement win over No. 5 Roy-Winifred

Custer-Hysham-Melstone, previously ranked and needing a win against 6-Man South foe and No. 5-ranked Roy-Winifred, pulled out all the stops Friday to claim a 70-40 victory at home.

The Rebels were without running back Zach Bogunovich due to an elbow injury, but used a new offensive plan — and a lot of Nolan Kamerman — to jump up big in the first half and race past the Red Raiders. The Rebels improved to 3-2 while handing Roy-Winifred, now 4-1, its first loss.

Key Week 5 matchup: Custer-Hysham-Melstone 70, No. 5 Roy-Winifred 40

With Bogunovich out, Kamerman moved to running back and had a huge night, scoring six touchdowns. He scored C-H-M's first three TDs as the team built a 22-6 lead. Ryker Rosskelly also ran one in to make it 30-6 in the opening quarter.

Roy-Winifred made it 30-18 before the end of the quarter as Parker Knox, Jonathan Rich and Gunner Knox all scored for the Red Raiders. But the Rebels sped away in the second quarter as Kamerman scored and Rosskelly found the end zone two more times for a 54-18 lead.

Kamerman, Custer-Hysham-Melstone roll over undefeated Roy-Winifred

Other scores:

No. 2 Absarokee 56, Savage 6

No. 3 C-J-I 78, St. Patrick's 21

No. 4 Grass Range-Winnett 77, Hays-Lodgepole 6 (Thursday)

Lincoln 48, Hot Springs 15

Power-Dutton-Brady 36, Alberton 6

Richey-Lambert 49, Brockton 6

Shields Valley 49, Reed Point-Rapelje 26

