6-Man roundup: Convincing win serves as statement for Custer-Hysham-Melstone

(Editor's note: Scores will be updated throughout Friday night.)

BRIDGER — Layne Duncan accounted for four touchdowns Friday night and Custer-Hysham-Melstone scored a statement 6-Man victory over No. 3 Bridger, 40-22.

Duncan caught a 17-yard touchdown pass from Bryce Gebe in the first quarter, then threw TD passes to Alex Russell and Jake Snively twice to propel the Rebels' offense. Grebe also ran four touchdowns of 5 and 3 yards in the second quarter, the last of which broke a 14-14 tie.

Bridger's Gage Goltz accounted for his teams scoring output. Goltz found the end zone on a 2-yard run and had a 78-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the second quarter. In the third, Goltz broke free for a 70-yard TD.

But the Rebels proved to be too much. Snively's 11-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter sealed the win, and was set up when Custer-Hysham-Melstone made a huge play out of a bad snap while leading by 10 points.

Other 6-Man scores:

No. 2 Broadview-Lavina 58, Fromberg 7

No. 6 Roy-Winifred 35, No. 4 C-J-I 28 (Highlights below)

Highwood 40, No. 8 Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine 14

No. 9 Valier 18, No. 5 Power-Dutton-Brady 14 (Highlights below)

Noxon 42, Gardiner 7

Richey-Lambert 77, Wibaux 46

Shields Valley 48, Reed Point-Rapelje 6