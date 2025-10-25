6-Man roundup: C-J-I, Lincoln win conference titles, playoff picture coming into focus

The 6-Man playoff bracket won't be set until the conclusion of Saturday's games, but a few seeds were solidified Friday.

The South's three playoff teams were determined by the end of last week, as Grass Range-Winnett, the No. 1-ranked team in the MTN Sports power rankings, had locked up the No. 1 seed. Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine is the South's second seed, regardless of what happens Saturday against Broadview-Lavina, and Custer-Hysham-Melstone is the third seed.

The Southwest will put Absarokee, Shields Valley and Gardiner in the playoffs. The Bruins punched their postseason ticket with a 70-42 win over Reed Point-Rapelje on Friday.

Lincoln secured the Northwest conference championship Friday with a 56-0 win over Noxon, which will still make the playoffs as a No. 3 seed. Power-Dutton-Brady is the Northwest's No. 2 seed. The Titans got a forfeit win over Hot Springs this week.

In the North, Highwood was locked into the No. 3 seed entering the week, but Big Sandy and Chester-Joplin-Inverness, who were both 5-0 in the conference, met Friday night in the conference's de facto championship game. The Hawks rolled to a 52-6 win over the Pioneers to clinch the title and the No. 1 seed. Big Sandy will be the North's second playoff seed.

The East is the only conference that will send four teams to the playoffs. Jordan and Richey-Lambert will be two of those teams, and Bainville would clinch a playoff spot with a win over Savage on Saturday. The winner of Saturday's game between Plevna and Terry is likely in, as well, but there's still a lot to sort out.

The first round of the 6-Man playoffs is Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.

6-Man scores:

No. 2 Absarokee 57, White Sulphur Springs 24

No. 4 C-J-I 52, Big Sandy 6

No. 5 Lincoln 56, Noxon 0

Custer-Hysham-Melstone vs. Hobson-Moore (canceled)

Gardiner 70, Reed Point-Rapelje 42

Highwood 2, Hays-Lodgepole 0 (forfeit)

Power-Dutton-Brady 2, Hot Springs 0 (forfeit)

Roy-Winifred 68, Plenty Coups 19