6-Man roundup: Bridger wins again, races past No. 6 Broadview-Lavina

LAVINA — Bridger kept its winning streak intact Friday night with a 67-18 romp over No. 6-ranked Broadview-Lavina, handing the Pirates their first loss of the year.

Bridger has now won four straight games since a 40-point loss to top-ranked Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine on Sept 7. On Friday, the Scouts eclipsed 50 points for the fourth consecutive game and got over 60 points for the third week in a row.

The Scouts jumped ahead just nine seconds in against Broadview-Lavina when an errant snap rattled around in the end zone and was recovered by the Bridger defense for a touchdown. That helped build an 8-0 lead.

One of the highlight touchdowns of the night came from Bridger's Gage Goltz, who scored on a keeper after laying a mean stiff-arm at the 1-yard line and spinning into the end zone for a 24-6 lead.

Bridger's defense wasn't done making an impact, as Bishop Hopewell made an interception on a gadget play. Hopewell's return into Pirate territory set up another score.

Before the end of the half, Goltz threw a dart to Hopewell in the end zone for another touchdown, and the Scouts were well on their way to handing Broadview-Lavina its first defeat.

Elsewhere in 6-Man …

No. 1 Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine 2, Hobson-Moore 0 (forfeit)

No. 2 Centerville 53, Great Falls Central 0

No. 3 Box Elder 2, Sunburst 0 (forfeit)

Lincoln 46, No. 5 Hot Springs 26

Custer-Hysham-Melstone 60, No. 9 Absarokee 49

No. 10 Savage 34, Jordan 33

Big Sandy 38, Valier 6

Fromberg 70, Reed Point-Rapelje 38 (Thursday)

Gardiner 39, Alberton 6

Grass Range-Winnett 87, North Star 44

Highwood 78, White Sulphur Springs 45 (Thursday)

Roy-Winifred 60, Harlowton-Ryegate 14

Westby-Grenora 46, Richey-Lambert 41

