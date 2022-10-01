6-Man roundup: Braydon Cline, top-ranked Big Sandy continue to roll over opponents

(Editor's note: Scores will be updated throughout Friday night.)

BIG SANDY — Braydon Cline accounted for six touchdowns Friday night as No. 1 Big Sandy made quick work of visiting Box Elder, 60-7.

Cline threw two touchdown passes to Lane Demontiney and another to Kody Strutz in the first quarter. Cline found Cooper Taylor with a scoring pass and also rushed for a 35-yard TD as the Pioneers staked to a 40-0 advantage after the opening quarter.

Demontiney also had a 40-yard punt return for a touchdown in the first. In the second quarter, Cline hit Lance Rutledge with a 17-yard TD pass. Tannin Baumman had touchdown runs in both the third and fourth quarters for Big Sandy.

Cline threw for 168 yards and five touchdowns. The Pioneers had 297 yards of offense and limited Box Elder to just 41 yards.

With the win, Big Sandy improved to 6-0 while Box Elder dropped to 0-5.

Other 6-Man scores:

Bridger 37, Shields Valley 22

Broadview-Lavina 57, Absarokee 0

Chester-Joplin-Inverness 22, Hobson-Moore-Judith Gap 7

Hot Springs 38, Noxon 26

North Star 55, Sunburst 19 (Thursday)

Wibaux 42, Jordan 25