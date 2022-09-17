6-Man roundup: Big Sandy makes big statement with rout of Power-Dutton-Brady

BIG SANDY — Any questions about which is the team to be reckoned with the 6-Man North?

Braydon Cline threw six touchdown passes and Big Sandy made a big statement with a 56-0 rout of Power-Dutton-Brady in a matchup of conference rivals and 6-Man unbeatens Friday night.

Lane Demontiney and Kody Strutz each caught two touchdown passes for the Pioneers, who improved to 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the North with the victory. Power-Dutton-Brady slipped to 3-1 overall and 1-1 in the league.

Cline finished with 160 yards on just 6-of-8 passing and didn’t throw an interception. Demontiney had 93 receiving yards. Cooper Taylor led Big Sandy with 35 rushing yards while teammate Tannin Bauman scored on a 31-yard run.

Big Sandy’s defense limited P-D-B to 112 yards of total offense, including 60 rushing yards. The Pioneers forced a pair of turnovers.

Aidan Reeve completed 12 of 18 passes for 52 yards and an interception for P-D-B. Garrett Willmarth finished with 25 rushing yards on six carries.

Other 6-Man scores:

Bridger 62, Richey-Lambert 20

Centerville 64, Harlowton 28

Custer-Hysham 61, Reed Point-Rapelje 0

Jordan 24, Gardiner 0