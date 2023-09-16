6-Man roundup: Bergen Mysse, Gabe Dill lead No. 4 Harlowton over No. 8 Roy-Winifred

HARLOWTON — Harlowton flexed its muscles in a matchup of ranked 6-Man opponents Friday night.

Bergen Mysse scored four first-half touchdowns and Gabe Dill threw three TD passes before intermission as the No. 4-ranked Engineers rolled past No. 8 Roy-Winifred 56-20.

The Outlaws led 7-6 just two minutes into the game when Gunner Knox scored a rushing touchdown, which answered Harlowton’s first score, a Mysse TD. But Harlo, which co-ops with Ryegate, broke it open after that.

Mysse scored on an 11-yard touchdown scamper to help give the Engineers a 14-7 advantage with 6:04 left in the first. They made it 22-7 later in the quarter on Dill’s 9-yard TD pass to Landon Martin.

Harlowton added another touchdown for good measure at the end of the first when Dill connected with Angus Glennie from 10 yards to push the lead to 28-7. By the time Dill hit Mysse with a 20-yard TD pass with 6:12 left before halftime, the Engineers were up 34-13.

Mysse scored his fourth TD of the half on a 2-yard run with 1:08 left before halftime to extend the Engineers’ lead to 40-13. Glennie added a 24-yard interception return for a touchdown and Mysse scored another TD — his fifth of the night — to put Harlo ahead 56-13 in the third.

Elsewhere in 6-Man ...

No. 6 D-G-S-G 44, Hobson-Moore 22 (Thursday)

Custer-Hysham-Melstone 87, Bridger 45

Richey-Lambert 26, No. 9 Westby-Grenora 12

Shields Valley 46, Reed Point-Rapelje 0

Twin Bridges 57, Dubois, ID, 19