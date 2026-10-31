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6-Man playoffs: Wins by Grass Range-Winnett, D-G-S-G spearhead 1st round

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MTN Sports
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A roundup of scores and highlights from first-round 6-Man playoff football action across the Treasure State on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026.

First round

Saturday, Oct. 31

Power-Dutton-Brady 68, White Sulphur Springs 7

Highwood 38, Wibaux 13

D-G-S-G 48, Absarokee 6

Bearcats dominate Absarokee Huskies winning 48-6

Jordan 82, Heart Butte 13

West Yellowstone 52, Noxon 6

Big Sandy 50, Richey-Lambert 13

Bainville 57, Valier 0

Grass Range-Winnett 50, C-J-I 30

Quarterfinals

Saturday, Nov. 7

Power-Dutton-Brady vs. Highwood

D-G-S-G vs. Jordan

West Yellowstone vs. Big Sandy

Bainville vs. Grass Range-Winnett

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Results from around the state