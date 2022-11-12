6-Man playoffs: Unbeatens Big Sandy, Broadview-Lavina to tangle for title

Big Sandy and Broadview-Lavina seemed to be on a title-game collision course, and now they’ll meet for the 6-Man championship next week.

Big Sandy cruised to a 40-8 semifinal win over Bridger on Saturday while Broadview-Lavina escaped with a 35-34 win in a thriller over two-time reigning champion Froid-Lake.

The Pioneers (12-0) and Pirates (11-0) bring unbeaten records into the title game, which will be played next Saturday in Big Sandy.

Bridger closed its final season under coach Jim Goltz with a 9-3 record. Froid-Lake, which came alive in the second half of the year, ended 8-4.

Big Sandy 40, Bridger 8

BIG SANDY – Braydon Cline accounted for four touchdowns as Big Sandy built a huge lead en route to a championship-game berth.

Cline put the Pioneers ahead in the first quarter with a 10-yard TD run, then hit Cooper Taylor with a 57-yard scoring pass to make it 14-0 at the outset.

Cline found Wylee Snapp on a 7-yard touchdown throw in the second, which came after a 3-yard touchdown run by Rusty Gasvoda, and Big Sandy led 28-0 at halftime.

Cline connected with Cooper Taylor on a 25-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter, and Gasvoda added a 5-yard scoring run in the fourth as the lead grew to 40-0.

Gage Goltz scored Bridger’s only touchdown late in the fourth quarter on a 27-yard run.

Broadview-Lavina 35, Froid-Lake 34

LAVINA – Broadview-Lavina erased a two-score halftime deficit to advance to its first-ever state championship football game.

Broadview-Lavina going to first State Championship game after thrilling semi win

The Pirates began to claw back in the third quarter when Hank Tuszynski caught a 20-yard touchdown pass to cut the deficit to 28-22. They then recovered muffed kickoff and tied the game on a TD catch by Jace Jensen.

Froid-Lake retook the lead 34-28 in the fourth quarter when Austen Hobbs scored his fifth touchdown of the game, but the extra-point try was missed. After the teams traded possessions, Broadview-Lavina got in the end zone with 35 seconds remaining as Kade Erickson found William Sanguins with a quick TD pass to make it 35-34.

The Pirates then held on Froid-Lake’s final possession to secure an historic victory.

