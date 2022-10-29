6-Man playoffs: No trouble for presumptive favorite Big Sandy in first-round win

BIG SANDY — Braydon Cline threw for 177 yards and four touchdown Friday, and Big Sandy powered past Savage 61-6 in the first round of the 6-Man playoffs.

Cline threw two touchdowns to Lane Demontiney and one apiece to Kody Strutz and Rusty Gasvoda as the Pioneers, ranked No. 1 all year, improved to 10-0.

Strutz caught four passes for 128 yards. As a team, Big Sandy rushed for 187 yards on 22 carries, led by Strutz with 63 yards and Cline with 53. That duo along with Wesley Cox and Lance Rutledge combined for four TDs on the ground.

Cline also led a solid defensive effort with five solo tackles and three sacks.

Sayer Erickson threw for 83 yards with one touchdown and one interceptions for Savage, which finished its season with a 6-3 record.

Other first-round 6-Man scores:

Valier 52, Noxon 8

