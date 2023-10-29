6-Man playoffs: Froid-Lake rolls into quarterfinals with dominant win over Shields Valley

MEDICINE LAKE — Froid-Medicine Lake started the 6-Man football state playoffs in dominant fashion Saturday, running past Shields Valley 72-8.

Five players found the end zone for Froid-Lake, the No. 1 seed out of the East, with Landen Kelm leading the way with three rushing touchdowns. Mason Dethman, a Montana State commit, scored twice — once on the ground and the other on defense when he returned an interception for a touchdown. Nate Stentoft also had a pick-6 for the Redhawks defense, which scored more points than it allowed.

Froid-Lake also recorded a safety and got a kick return TD from Daniel Foriz.

Foriz and Roberto Orozco added rushing touchdowns, as the Redhawks scored six touchdowns on offense, two on defense and one on special teams.

In the quarterfinals on Nov. 4, Froid-Lake will play Chester-Joplin-Inverness.

Elsewhere in 6-Man ...

Chester-Joplin-Inverness 55, Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine 8

Harlowton-Ryegate 59, Bridger 14 (Friday)

6-Man playoffs: Harlowton-Ryegate dominates Bridger, rolls into quarterfinals

Hot Springs 40, Valier 6

Centerville 43, Power-Dutton-Brady 6

West Yellowstone 44, Savage 27

Westby-Grenora 30, Big Sandy 6

Custer-Hysham-Melstone 63, Lincoln 23