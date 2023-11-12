6-Man playoffs: Froid-Lake, Centerville to tangle for championship spoils

MEDICINE LAKE — Basketball season doesn't start for another few weeks, but Froid-Lake and Harlowton-Ryegate put up a basketball-type score Saturday in the 6-Man football semifinals.

In the end, Froid-Lake came away with an 82-70 victory to advance to next week's state championship game where it will square off against Centerville.

The teams battled back and forth in the first half, but the Redhawks found a cushion in the third quarter thanks to three consecutive scoring drives. Two of those were capped by touchdown passes by Mason Dethman while the other was a 30-yard run by Joseph Robertson.

At that point Froid-Lake led 70-58 and was able to fend off the Engineers in the fourth quarter.

Dethman finished the game with seven total touchdowns — three passing and four rushing. Nate Stentoft caught a TD pass and ran for two others while Daniel Forisz scored on the ground and through the air.

Harlowton's Bergen Mysse had a hand in nine touchdowns. He scored the first two of the game as the Engineers grabbed a 14-0 lead. Angus Glennie and Joe Alvarez each had two touchdowns for Harlowton, which finished its season with a 10-1 record.

Froid-Lake will take a 10-0 record into next week's championship game.

Centerville 65, Custer-Hysham-Melstone 37

CUSTER — A wild second quarter saw Centerville take control of its semifinal tilt with Custer-Hysham-Melstone on the way to a 65-37 victory on Saturday.

Luke Kelly accounted for four touchdowns for the Miners during a second quarter that saw them outscore the Rebels 38-19. Kelly had two rushing touchdowns in that stretch and threw for two others as Centerville staked to a 46-25 advantage.

Kelly was responsible for seven total touchdowns, either through the air or on the ground, as the Miners improved their record to 10-0 entering next week's championship game.

Custer-Hysham-Melstone was led by Layne Duncan, who threw four touchdown passes and ran for two others. The Rebels finished their season with a 10-1 record.

