6-Man playoffs: Defending champion Centerville marches on with first-round rout

CENTERVILLE — Defending 6-Man state champion Centerville continued its winning ways Saturday, sprinting to a 51-12 first-round playoff victory over Shields Valley.

Luke Kelley and Caden Olson put on a show for the Miners, accounting for six early touchdowns as they broke away in the first quarter.

On the second play from scrimmage, Kelley scored on a 45-yard run. Kelley and Olson then connected on three consecutive passing touchdowns — for 35, 40 and 10 yards — for a 25-0 advantage.

Kelley then returned an interception for a touchdown for a 31-0 lead and Olson did the same to extend the differential.

Centerville led 39-0 at the end of the first quarter and 51-0 at halftime.

With the win, the Miners improved to 9-1 and have now won nine straight games after a two-point loss to Chester-Joplin-Inverness in the season opener on Aug. 30.

Centerville and C-J-I (7-1) will now face off in a quarterfinal grudge match next week with a berth in the 6-Man semifinals on the line. The Hawks rolled past Jordan 61-20 in Saturday's quarterfinal round.

For highlights of Centerville's win over Shields Valley, see the video player above. For the updated 6-Man playoff scores and pairings, see below:

2024 6-Man football state playoffs

Saturday, Nov. 2

Game 1: Bridger 59, Power-Dutton-Brady 18

Game 2: Lincoln 66, Savage 33

Game 3: Chester-Joplin-Inverness 61, Jordan 20

Game 4: Centerville 51, Shields Valley 12

Game 5: Box Elder 67, Absarokee 24

Game 6: Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine 64, West Yellowstone 22

Game 7: Hot Springs 78, Custer-Hysham-Melstone 51

Game 8: Highwood 52, Bainville 0

Quarterfinals

Nov. 8-9

Game 9: Bridger vs. Lincoln

Game 10: Chester-Joplin-Inverness vs. Centerville

Game 11: Box Elder vs. Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine

Game 12: Hot Springs vs. Highwood

Semifinals

Nov. 15-16

Game 13: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner

Game 14: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner

Championship

Saturday, Nov. 23

Game 15: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner

