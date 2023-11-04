6-Man playoffs: Custer-Hysham-Melstone erupts for quarterfinal win over Westby-Grenora

HYSHAM — Custer-Hysham-Melstone reeled off 37 consecutive spanning the second and third quarters Saturday on the way to a 65-28 6-Man quarterfinal playoff victory over Westby-Grenora.

Quarterback Layne Duncan had seven total touchdowns — five passing and two rushing — as the Rebels marched into next week's semifinal round.

Custer-Hysham-Melstone will host Centerville in Custer on Saturday for a berth in the 6-Man title game. Centerville beat West Yellowstone 48-15 in their quarterfinal game (highlights below).

With the game tied 22-22 in the second quarter, Duncan threw a 70-yard touchdown pass to Trent Kuntz to begin the Rebels' scoring onslaught. After that, Duncan found Luke Ragland on a 35-yard TD pass, then Caden Green scored on a fumble recovery for Custer-Hysham-Melstone's defense. At that point the score was 44-22.

Duncan threw another touchdown pass to make it 52-22 with 7:33 left in the second, then Jordan transfer Nolan Kammerman returned an interception for a TD for the Rebels' second defensive touchdown to put them ahead 59-22.

Custer-Hysham-Melstone improved to 10-1 and has now won 10 in a row since a 72-39 loss to next week's opponent — Centerville — in the season opener.

Elsewhere in 6-Man ...

Centerville 48, West Yellowstone 15

Huge first half lifts Centerville over West Yellowstone in quarter final matchup

Froid-Lake 79, C-J-I 75

Harlowton-Ryegate 65, Hot Springs 60

